Bungie takes down Destiny 2 cheat tool PerfectAim

Cheating has been an issue in Destiny 2 for some time now - as is the case for most online games - and most of these hacks and cheats are sold through one notorious seller, PerfectAim, for a range of games including Destiny 2.

PerfectAim charges a monthly fee for its cheat tools which includes wallhacks, aimbots, and more. The good news is, the tool for Destiny 2 is no longer available - instead being replaced with a notice that Bungie has issued them with a cease and desist notice.

Cheekily, they go on to state "We won't comment on whether these claims are justified or not, but have decided to comply with this demand regardless. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to our customers."

Clearly, the creators and sellers of these cheats - and indeed, those that use them - operate to a different moral code than the majority of gamers out there. Still, the good news is that, for Destiny 2 at least, there'll be less cheating going on - at least for now.