Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War beta starts in October

Call of Duty: Black Ops is on the way, and it's first beta has now been confirmed to take place in October, with PlayStation 4 players being the first to get a chance to play it.

Activision confirmed the timings for the betas, which kicks off with the PS4-exclusive testing on the 8th of October.



There's then an open PS4 beta between the 10th and 12th. If you're on PC or Xbox, you'll be able to try the beta for the first time on the 15th if you've pre-ordered, or take part in the open beta over the weekend of the 17th to the 19th.

Activision didn't confirm what modes or features will be available for the beta, but we do know there'll be more to see and do than the recent PS4 alpha testing.

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War will release in final on the 13th of November.