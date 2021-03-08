Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War has a new hardcore mode

Black Ops - Cold War has gained an interesting little feature in it's latest patch, in the form of a band new hardcore mode for Moshpit, which is a shuffle playlist of sorts that features a range of popular modes and maps.

The new playlist is much more unforgiving and realistic in nature, with players getting less health, friendly fire, and other minor changes that increase the difficulty. It's a welcome little addition for players good enough to take it on, but isn't the only thing featured int he update. There's also a bunch of bug fixes, especially in relation to the competitive League Play ladder system.

Here's the full list of changes in the latest patch;