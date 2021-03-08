Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War has a new hardcore mode

Black Ops - Cold War has gained an interesting little feature in it's latest patch, in the form of a band new hardcore mode for Moshpit, which is a shuffle playlist of sorts that features a range of popular modes and maps.
The new playlist is much more unforgiving and realistic in nature, with players getting less health, friendly fire, and other minor changes that increase the difficulty. It's a welcome little addition for players good enough to take it on, but isn't the only thing featured int he update. There's also a bunch of bug fixes, especially in relation to the competitive League Play ladder system.
Here's the full list of changes in the latest patch;
MULTIPLAYER
Playlists
- Rapid Fire Moshpit
- Added HC Rapid Fire Moshpit to Quick Play.
Challenges
- Season Challenges
- The "Guerrilla Warfare" Season Challenge now tracks kills from any weapon that the player picks up, not only from weapons from players they’ve killed.
- Daily Challenges
- The “Helping Hand” Daily Challenge now properly tracks Spy Plane assist score.
LEAGUE PLAY
Ladders
- If the player gets incorrectly placed into a "broken" Ladder, playing another match will put the player into a functional Ladder.
- Addressed an issue that could cause other names on the Ladder to be blank.
ZOMBIES
Outbreak
- Stability
- Added various stability fixes related to Objectives in Outbreak.
- Objectives
- Resolved an issue that prevented completing the objective if a player carrying a canister left a co-op match in progress.
- General
- Resolved an issue that caused graphic corruption when using upgraded Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade.
Intel
- Addressed an issue where a player could not listen to three Radio Transmissions in "Firebase Z."