Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War releases in November

It seems that Doritos packaging may have been slightly wide of the mark, as Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War - the longest mouthful of a title in the history of the franchise - is slated to release in November rather than October as we originally suspected.

Activision has confirmed the game will be released on November 13th and released a new reveal trailer to go along with the announcement. The game will be a direct sequel to 2010's Black Ops, and will see many of the same characters such as Frank Woods return.

While the game is set to release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on this date, there's no word yet on when the next-gen versions of the game are expected to release, other than around "Holiday 2020." It's not unreasonable to assume a swift launch once those consoles become available, however.

Activision will also be holding an official reveal livestream on the 9th of September, where we'll get our first look at the game's multiplayer component, as well as learn more about how content will cross over between the game and Call of Duty: Warzone.