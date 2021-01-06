Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been merged into Warzone

Here's an odd one - players on Battle.net have noticed today that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has gone missing from their launchers, and instead has been fully merged into Call of Duty: Warzone, with only a small "MW" sub-logo remaining as the only evidence the game ever existed.

The main Modern Warfare game was merged with Warzone back in the Season 1 update in December, but the two remained as separate tiles within the launcher. Now only Warzone remains, with all content found under that game.

It's a little confusing, especially given Modern Warfare was a paid title, and Warzone has been free to play since it launched. The huge success of Warzone has absorbed Modern Warfare, however, which, from a branding point of view, almost completely ceased to exist.

Technically the two games were always one and the same, from an engine point of view. The content from Modern Warfare still exists as an option within Warzone, rather than a stand-alone game, making it feel like a AAA game that has someone been demoted to DLC status.



