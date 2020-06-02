Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 delayed

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, along with Season 7 of Call of Duty: Mobile have been delayed. The news was confirmed by the official Call of Duty Twitter account, as the team has made the decision that the time isn't right for the next season to get underway.

The delay is in support of #BlackLivesMatter and ongoing protests against police brutality in the United States and around the world, following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Sony has also confirmed that it's PlayStation 5 event has been postponed until further notice, along with Electronic Arts who have also delayed Madden NFL 21's announcement.



