Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update will save you disk space

There's a new update on the way for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and surprisingly, it'll actually allow you to shrink the game's disk space usage, by removing modes and features you never actually use - which is nice.

The new feature is introduced in patch 1.28, which will release soon - within the next 24 hours. It'll allow players to specifically uninstall game modes that they're not using through the game's menus, but only on the PC version of the game.

tomorrows update will have mode specific uninstall options for PC MW owners. — Paul Haile (@Tyrael) October 12, 2020

The feature is very much welcome, as the game's disk usage has now far exceeded it's original, beefy, 175GB requirement, and indeed, it will longer fit on a 250GB SSD as a result. Given the game only stands to get bigger and bigger in the future, such a feature was needed before we all ran out of space to store it all.



