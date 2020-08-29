Call of Duty streamer caught cheating live on Twitch

MrGolds, a Twitch streamer who plays Call of Duty: Warzone, has been banned from the platform after he accidentally revealed his cheating tools live on stream - while ironically bragging about just how good he was at the game.

MrGolds had around 1,800 viewers when the incident occurred, and was bragging about his "good recoil" control and just how good he was at the game, before asking the audience "have you ever seen anyone play like me?" The answer, as it turns out, was yes - cheaters are a dime a dozen in Warzone, you know.

All the while, MrGolds was showing off a program on his screen called EngineOwning - a cheat program that allows gamers to cheat in a range of games, including Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Streamer gets caught with cheat menu LIVE on stream



The moment the penny drops is a moment of pure gold, as he simply says "oh my God, man" before the video abruptly ends. MrGolds later tried to save face on Instagram, releasing a post claiming that he wasn't cheating, although the damage has been done - MrGolds has officially been banned from Twitch.

Cheating continues to be a huge problem for Warzone, however, with many in the community feeling that not enough is being done by Infinity Ward to curb the problem.