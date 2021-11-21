Call of Duty: Vanguard Season One and Warzone Pacific delayed

Activision Blizzard has announced that Season One of Vanguard, along with the new Warzone Pacific map Caldera, has been delayed by around one week.

The company gave no reason for the delay but has confirmed the new release date is December 8th, although Vanguard players get access 24-hours earlier than Warzone, with access becoming more widely available on the 9th.

According to the Call of Duty Twitter account, "Vanguard owners will have 24-hour exclusive first play access to the Caldera map. Open access begins on Dec. 9." It's unknown as to why the release has been delayed, although the company has been suffering from a lot of issues lately, with workers staging a walkout, demanding CEO Bobby Kotick be removed in light of various allegations.

In any event, it's not much longer to wait for Season One to get underway.