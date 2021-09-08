Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer teases Warzone Pacific island map

Call of Duty: Vanguard is upon us, and with it will be changed to Call of Duty: Warzone, which continues to evolve with each major release within the series. This time around, a brand new map will be heading to the battle royale, and we get our first taste of it in the latest trailer for Vanguard.

The new map will be known as Pacific and is set on an island roughly the size of Verdansk. That's mainly where the similarities end, with the new locale promising to be more vibrant and "alive" than the original, according to the blurb. Activision also said that the new map has "plenty of secrets hidden within its beauty," and from the trailer below, it does look like a refreshing change of pace.

The good news is that, according to Activision, the game will "continue to support weapons and content earned with a Battle Pass or purchased via Store Bundle from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War," as well as reiterating that the new versions and the new release is all built on the same tech and engine, so the transition should be fairly seamless.

"This is all built on the same tech and engine as Call of Duty: Vanguard for seamless weapon integration and play balance, and it all arrives with fully optimized crossplay, cross-progression, and cross-gen support." In addition, the new update will bring a new anti-cheat system to the game, this is now being "comprehensively" tested.

There's no set release for this just yet, but it'll follow Vanguard, which is set to release on the 5th of November.