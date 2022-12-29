Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 bumps the system requirements over its predecessor

The system requirements for most recent Call of Duty games are fairly comparable and quite reasonable. Let's be honest, though, you'll want the best possible hardware your money can buy when entering into competitive shooters, so it's worth noting that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's system requirements are ever-so-slightly more demanding than the previous version.

The good news is that it's still manageable for most systems. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the new minimum specifics are similar to Modern Warfare 2. The biggest impact is to players with older Intel Sandy Bridge or earlier CPUs, and the minimum bar to entry for graphics is now set to the GeForce GTX 960.

Minimum Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 RAM: 8 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Video Memory: 2 GB

Recommended Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM: 12 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 Video Memory: 4 GB

Competitive Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X RAM: 16 GB Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT Video Memory: 8 GB

You'll also need a minimum of 12GB of memory to meet the recommended specs. While most mid-to-high gaming PCs from the last 10 years should meet these requirements, if you've been holding on to your classic for the best part of a decade, then now might be the time to upgrade.

While PC components are becoming more widely available, especially RTX 4080 GPUs which appear to be sitting on shelves, they're certainly not cheap in this day and age, so upgrades and new PC builds are out of reach of a lot of gamers these days, unfortunately. The good news is that most PCs should be able to handle Warzone 2.0 just fine.