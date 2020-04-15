Call of Duty: Warzone adds Scopes & Scatter Guns mode

There's a new mode available in Call of Duty: Warzone today, and it's known as Scopes & Scatter Guns, which is a fancy way of saying you're only allowed either a sniper rifle or a shotgun, two opposites when it comes to firearms.

The mode removes mid-range weapons from the equation, meaning you're facing someone in close quarters combat, or you're dead before you even know your enemy can see you. Running around avoiding snipers isn't fun, in my opinion, but until I give the mode a try, I'll withhold my assessment.

Being a sniper is great fun, though, so that'll likely be my weapon of choice. You'll be able to leverage teamwork, with the mode being a Trios experience, so I can see how with effective communication, this mode could be fun.

There'll also be Double XP this weekend on all modes, which is nice, in addition to new bundles appearing on the store, with two new legendary weapons and customization options, as well as the usual skins and items.