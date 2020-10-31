Call of Duty Warzone and Cold War will integrate in December

Sorry, just fitting both of those game titles into one headline was a nightmare - but anyway, good news for fans of both Warzone and Black Ops - Cold War, as the two games are set to integrate to each other, much as Warzone and Modern Warfare currently do, this December, according to Activision.

What does this mean? Well, essentially, the two games will share a lot of experiences including progression, and even certain content and future updates. This includes all the Black Ops Cold War weapons and operators being available in both games.

It also means your activity in both games will further your progression. It seems a shame you have to wait a while after Black Ops - Cold War's launch to take advantage of this, though. It's a sure sign that Activision is continuing to build Call of Duty as an eco-system rather than a set of standalone games, though, and it really does seem like an innovative approach.



It seems to be working, too. Just the other day we reported that Warzone had hit over 80 million downloads since its launch, providing to be a major promotional vehicle for the franchise.