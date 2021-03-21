Call of Duty: Warzone briefly gained a new crossbow accidentally

There was something of a blunder last week when Activision released a brand new Crossbow to Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone... except, it wasn't actually intended for the latter and was removed just a few hours later.

This seems like a strange mistake but given Activision's interesting approach to basically having one game split into two, it's perhaps surprising something like this hasn't happened before now. The bow, known as the R1 Shadowhunter, appeared in the Warzone shop for just a few hours, and worked just fine in Black Ops multiplayer and Zombies, as long as you had unlocked it by getting three one-shot, one-kill medals in 15 matches.



Even though it was available for just a short time, players who purchased the bundle while it was live are being offered refunds, although Activision is also stating that the in-game challenge for Black Ops will return at a later date. Many players had also poured time into trying to unlock the weapon for free, though. Now it's been yanked, any progress towards the challenge will be lost, so when it does eventually return, you'll need to start your grind from scratch.

And as for when it'll be returning, there's no news on that front either, I'm afraid.