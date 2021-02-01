Black Ops Cold War Firebase Z map arrives this week

The much-anticipated return of the Call of Duty franchise to Vietnam is coming later this week, although this time with an undead twist - as the new Firebase Z map for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, complete with Zombie apocalypse, will be dropping on February 4th.

It's part of the first season of Cold War Zombies and will be set in a small coastal town in Vietnam, were some hidden Soviet science laboratory gone wrong has unleashed hoards of zombies into the general population.



It looks like a lot of fun and a bit of a different vibe from what we've seen in Call of Duty as of late - the launch pads for one seem very old-school First-Person Shooter, and the waves of increasing undead are a simple but fun mechanic.

The mode is also getting a new gun, an AK47 converted to a plasma rifle, which will also have a grenade launcher slung under it - just for good measure.



