Call of Duty: Warzone forces cheaters to play together

I honestly don't see the point to cheating, reward without effort just never seemed appealing to me, and one of the best ways to combat the problem is to remove that sense of reward. One of my favorite methods, siphoning cheaters away into their own little corner of the game, is now being employed by Call of Duty: Warzone.

It works wonderfully as the cheaters can't immediately tell they've been caught out. Instead, they'll continue to play the game alongside other cheaters, making for some pretty awful and pointless games - a server where everyone's cheating almost certainly has no winners.

It also delays the cheats from moving on to other accounts, and as such, makes regular games a much more enjoyable experience for legitimate players.

Cheating has been a massive problem for Warzone, and console players have been opting out of crossplay in considerable numbers to avoid the scourge of idiots who propel the problem. Infinity Ward has also stated they've issued over 70,000 bans since the game launched.

The thought of a load of aimbots killing each other in rapid succession while the lovely people who employ them sit back with a smug smile on their face does amuse me, though. There's also some further security fixes coming, which should put an end to some of the cheating.

Here's to hoping this new strategy works, and cheating in the game reduces. How have you found cheating within Warzone? Let us know in the comments below!