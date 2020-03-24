Call of Duty: Warzone gets it's first major content update

A new update drops today for Call of Duty: Warzone and it brings with it four new weapons and a brand new operator.

There's four new weapons coming to the game, The 725, a .50 GS, a MK2 Carbine and the EBR-14, and they'll be located across Verdansk in both common and rare forms.

There's also the addition of Talon, a new operator with a sidekick dog, Indiana, who can assist you as part of your finishing move. He'll be available in both Warzone and Modern Warfare after you pick up his bundle.

Modern Warfare also gets an update today, with a new 6v6 map known as Khandor Hideout, which has long sign lines and lots of interiors you'll be able to get lost within. There's also a new Call of Duty Endowment Defender Pack in the store to raise money for armed forces veterans.

The update is dropping tonight at 11pm PT.