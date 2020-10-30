Call of Duty: Warzone has hit 80 million downloads

Here are some numbers to put the success of Call of Duty: Warzone into perspective - the free-to-play game has now been downloaded 80 million times since it's launch, which equates to a staggering 20 BILLION GIGS of data transferred.

I wouldn't want to see the size of that AWS bill.

The news was confirmed by Activision's CEO, Bobby Kotick, when speaking with VentureBeat this week. Warzone has proved a huge success for the Call of Duty franchise, despite constant issues with cheating and has even become a vehicle to promote other upcoming games in the franchise, such as Black Ops: Cold War - with some success, according to Kotick.

In August, millions of players gained access to the Black Ops – Cold War reveal trailer by playing interactive content within Warzone, generating a true virtual watercooler moment, and driving substantial interest in the new release. Going direct to our network of player this way represents more effective marketing than any paid media network.

It seems to be a model that Activision wants to pursue further, with World of Warcraft Classic aiming to replicate the same success - indeed, subscribers have doubled since Classic was released. Using free-to-play games as a marketing vehicle for other paid titles seems like a good approach.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is releasing on November 13th, but has already been through a few beta tests. We'll be sure to cover the launch, so stay tuned to GameFront for more on this as it happens.



