Call of Duty: Warzone has sent players back to 1984 Verdansk

Verdansk, as we all predicted, went up in smoke when the map was nuked at the end of Call of Duty: Warzone's last season, and now players have been thrown back in time to the map's replacement, a version of Verdansk set in 1984.

During the Destruction of Verdansk Part 2 event, players returned to Rebirth Island, which was set 15 minutes before Part 1 - players had to secure a nuclear device and keep hold of it, while other teams tried to take it back - like a very highly radioactive CTF. The team holding the nuke at the end of the round was able to launch nukes and see Verdansk get destroyed again in spectacular fashion.

Players had difficulty getting into the event though, which caused much frustration amongst players. Those who did get into the event, and win a round on Rebirth Island, were treated to a cutscene that then saw time going backwards, before being thrown into Verdansk '84, the new primary map for Warzone. It's still similar to Verdansk in a lot of ways, obviously - but there's been a huge makeover too, with almost everything looking at least a little bit different.

It's here to stay, too. According to Activision and the developer Raven, the game is making a 'clean break' and won't be returning to the original Verdansk. Raven's creative director Amos Hodge stated that "Players will never again visit current-day Verdansk," and that the new map proved "a good chance for us to go in there and update all the glitch locations as well as make quality of life improvements." Basically, the old map had problems, the new one is better.



