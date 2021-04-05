Call of Duty: Warzone helicopters removed after less than 24 hours

If you were excited for the return of attack helicopters in Call of Duty: Warzone, then your excitement didn't last very long, as they have once again been removed, less than 24 hours after their return, thanks to a reoccurrence of a particularly nasty invisibility glitch.

Players quickly figured out that the helicopters could be used to trigger the exploit, which allowed them to then run around completely invisible, but still shoot and kill other players. Naturally, that didn't lead to a particularly fun gameplay experience for the majority of folk.

🛠️ We're removing the mini gun variant of the helicopter from #Warzone due to a new issue allowing players to become invisible. 🚁https://t.co/6VtbpyPCOJ — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 1, 2021

Raven quickly took the choppers away again while it investigated the issue. They had been removed months ago due to the issue, which Raven had believed they had fixed. It's not clear if the glitch is the exact same one, or simply another glitch that happens to have the same outcome, but either way, for now, the choppers are gone. There's no real time frame for their expected return either.

It's a pretty frustrating situation for sure, but at least the issue has been removed pretty quickly. Warzone has a number of bugs and exploits, including the infamous stim glitch that let players hide out in the gas infinitely by exploiting a glitch with stim packs.