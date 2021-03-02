Call of Duty: Warzone infinite stim glitch may be fixed

Raven Software has come up with a potential solution to Call of Duty: Warzone's infinite stim glitch, which allows players to hide in the gas fields of the map (which should cause damage) - players using this glitch can remain hidden until the game is over, and cannot be seen, found or killed.

The bug has become notorious, with several attempts to fix it failing to work for very long, as players find new ways to exploit the same bug. This new fix is taking a novel approach to the problem, however, with players within the gas now taking increasing levels of damage over time, rather than a steady damage rate. It's a simple change on the surface, but may just put the problem to bed once and for all.

The key reason is this, the stim could always heal you faster than the gas could damage, so healing with the stim always works - but if the gas eventually causes more damage than the stim can heel, there's no way that you can survive there indefinitely anymore.

But just how effective it is, or how long it takes for the gas damage to ramp up to levels that'll stop the glitches, remains to be seen. Still, hopefully, this is the end of this particularly annoying exploit - although no doubt another one will be along before too long.