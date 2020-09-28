Call of Duty: Warzone is getting Nvidia Reflex & DLSS support

Call of Duty: Warzone, and it's sister Modern Warfare, is getting the latest Nvidia goodies in the form of Nvidia Reflex, a new latency-reducing technology to improve competitive play along with DLSS 8K Ultra Performance support.

Not many people own an 8K TV, or a 3090, right now, so DLSS 8K is a feature might not mean much, but one thing I'm sure everyone is excited for is Nvidia Reflex. If you have a GeForce card and a G-Sync compatible monitor, you'll now be able to measure and reduce latency, somthing that most competitive gamers will find super usseful.

The feature already exists in Fortnite, Valorant, and Apex Legends, as well as Destiny 2, and Mordhau. If you've got the nessasary equipment to use the feature, Nvidia sugests you could get up to 33% improvement in latency on a GTX 1660 Super. The technology lends itself to low to mid-end cards but will bring benefits to all GPU users of the 10 series up.



