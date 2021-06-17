Call of Duty: Warzone patch is making major balance changes

The latest patch for Season 4 of Warzone is bringing a bunch of major changes to the game's weapons and Time to Kill in order to readdress balance - along with a new limited-time event named Ground Fall, Verdansk Resurgence Mini mode, a dirt bike, and LGBTQIA+ Pride flag Calling Cards.

Those new features are out now, but the new rebalance is due in a future update, which Raven Software say is due to some weapons being more lethal than others despite being in the same class. "We feel a reduction in the efficacy of those outliers is necessary. We expect these changes will bring the average Time to Kill up by approximately 60 to 100 milliseconds." This should make a significant difference given Warzone's low TTK compared to other Battle Royales.

It plans to tweak 15 weapons, with the CR-56 AMAX and the Streetsweeper shotgun getting nerfed quite significantly - max range will be decreased by 24%, and the second damage range will drop 18% - move speed will also be dropped slightly. The Streetsweeper is a popular weapon with one of the best K/D ratios, so this should significantly alter the game for many and force it to be used in more appropriate situations.

You can check out the full list of current and planned changes here.