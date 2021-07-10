Call of Duty: Warzone record holder strongly denies cheating

Call of Duty: Warzone streamer Charlie "MuTeX" Saouma should be celebrating his achievement of earning the most kills in a Warzone solo squads match right now, but instead seems to find himself defending accusations that he was cheating with third-party software in order to break the record.

MuTeX is denying any wrongdoing and has gone to extreme lengths to prove his innocence, by rigging up a five-camera setup that shows his controller, both monitors, his PC and the entire desk, along with his face, in an effort to prove that he isn't cheating in the game. "I want to see somebody call me a cheater now. They're going to look absolutely f—ing oblivious," he said.

He went on to state that "If you call me a cheater, you're f—ing deluded. It's as simple as that." Indeed, it seems pretty clear cut from the setup - honestly, it seems that cheating, apart from being a huge problem in video games, is also frequently called out in jealousy of a player's genuine skills. Various YouTubers made videos attempting to "analyze" the cheating and accused MuTeX of having a cheat program, named Cronus Pro, on their machine.

One caveat to all this is that Cronus Pro was found on MuTeX's PC, but he explained that this was from a Call of Duty: WW2 LAN event he attended in 2018, where the use of the software was sanctioned. The software passes through controller inputs from a PC and allows controller scripts and mods that can do things such as track targets easier or reduce recoil. Effectively, it's hardware-based cheating. Apparently the software was USed in this event to prevent Bluetooth interference.

That being said it seems unlikely that MuTeX is actually cheating, given the evidence. The jury may still be out though, as YouTuber Beaman pointed out yesterday that the install date of Cronus Pro on MuTeX's PC was March 2021, suggesting it has been used and updated recently.