Call of Duty: Warzone removes bounties and players aren't pleased

Call of Duty: Warzone launched back in March and has become a smash hit. It's no stranger to controversy, however, with Activision upsetting the player base a few times, most notably by removing Trios mode, only to put it back a few days later due to fan backlash.

Now the removal of bounty contracts has triggered a similar uproar, with players seemingly bewildered as to why they removed the feature. Bounties are an easy way to earn valuable in-game cash and serve as side missions that players can partake in to unlock rewards.

Replacing bounties is a new Most Wanted contract, which instead sees you become the hunted for everyone else in the server, the reverse of how bounties used to work.

Players quickly pointed out that offering yourself up as a bounty, encouraging the whole server to hunt you down and kill you, is a dumb thing to do and not very fun. If you manage to survive for five minutes, though, your team will be redeployed, and earn cool $4,500 a piece.

Gamers were more upset that the new feature replaced the old bounties; however, much as they were when quads unexpectedly replaced trios. Comments made on Twitter also point out that players will do nothing but run and hide in Most Wanted, while the old bounty contracts encouraged players to avoid camping and get involved in the fight.

The backlash is mounting on Twitter and Reddit right now, and if the Trios debacle is anything to go by, I can see this Activision reversing the decision in pretty short order. We'll be sure to post any updates as we learn them.