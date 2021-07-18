Call of Duty: Warzone removes new loadout feature due to bugs

The new loadout feature in Call of Duty: Warzone, which has been very much welcomed by players, has been removed due to a number of bugs.

The new feature let players sort custom weapon loadouts before they joined a match, meaning that when loadout crates were dropped, you'd automatically get the loadout you pre-determined in the lobby, meaning less time worrying about managing your inventory in the heat of battle. It was a welcome addition to most players, but sadly, it brought a bunch of bugs along for the ride.

And as with any bugs, cheaters quickly found ways to exploit them. One such exploit allowed players to spawn immediately with their loadout equipped, and also make their way out of the gulag with all their gear still equipped. Worse, some players also found a way to exploit the new feature to gain unlimited Dead Silence, meaning they couldn't be heard and had an indefinite speed boost.

As such, the feature was pulled;

❗We have pushed an update to remove the pre-match lobby Loadout selection.



Players will no longer begin a match with their Loadouts. This also resolves an issue with infinite Dead Silence in core BR modes.



We will re-enable this feature at a later date. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 15, 2021

The good news is the feature will, according to developer Raven, return at a "later date," although it's not known when that will be. It's just another entry in a long line of bugs and exploits in Warzone, though, so I expect it'll join the back of the queue with the rest of the problems.

No wonder we can't have nice things, eh?