Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 will feature trains

Ridable trains seem to be a popular addition to Battle Royales these days. Don't get me wrong, I'm not complaining, but following on from their appearance in Apex Legends, plus the addition of trains in PUBG's revamped Vikendi map, they're now steaming their way into Call of Duty: Warzone.

Infinity Ward teased the addition, coming in Season 5, with a short video sent to streamer @NICKMERCS and released via Twitter. It shows footage being recorded from the moving train of a helicopter flying above. It also hints that the new season will be kicking off on the 5th of August.

BREAKING: Infinity Ward has sent the first teaser of Warzone Season 5 to @NICKMERCS --



August 5 start date, looks like a train is coming to Verdansk... https://t.co/47u4x7GuuD pic.twitter.com/6XfTSPldeF — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) July 20, 2020

According to earlier reports from VGC, the trains will circle around the map and be filled with loot, which seems pretty typical. They're actually a lot of fun and add a new dynamic, so this should prove to be a decent update to the game.

The new season will also start leaning into cold war themes more heavily, according to the same report, to tie into the next Call of Duty game. This has already started with the Cold War bunkers which have now appeared.

We'll be sure to bring you any further details on additions in Season 5 as we learn them.