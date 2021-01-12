Capcom personal data hack may affect nearly 400,000 users

Capcom's infamous hacking continues to make headlines, with the company now confirming that more people than first thought could have been affected by the ransomware attack, with perhaps as many as 400,000 users' personal data at risk.

The hackers have also been leaking in-development games to the public, including screenshots of the upcoming Resident Evil 8.

Capcom originally suggested back in November that there was "no indication" customer data had breached, but as we mused at the time, it's better to be safe than sorry and assume any details associated with a Capcom account have been leaked. Indeed, that advice seems to have been prudent.

The only good news is that credit card data was not included, however, with names, addresses and dates of birth, your identity is still at risk.

Capcom is working with the authorities in both the US and Japan to investigate the attack, and assures customers that it is safe to play and use Capcom games and services. They also advise customers to reach out via their customer support page if they are concerned about their data.