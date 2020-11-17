Capcom says personal data may have leaked in recent hack

Capcom has issued a new statement surrounding the recent hacking and ransomware incident, suggesting that 350,000 different 'data items' have potentially been breached, including personal data such as names, addresses, e-mails and dates of birth.

The original statement suggested there was "no indication" customer data had breached, but as we mused at the time, it's better to be safe than sorry and assume any details associated with a Capcom account have been leaked. Indeed, that advice seems to have been prudent.

Capcom would once again like to reiterate its deepest apologies for any complications or concerns caused by this incident. As a company that handles digital content, it is regarding this incident with the utmost seriousness.

Capcom broke down the potentially compromised data by region and type, which you can check in this statement, but in terms of North America, if you're registered to the Capcom Store, or involved in any of Capcom's Esports operations, you may be affected.

The only good news is that credit card data was not included, however, with names, addresses and dates of birth, your identity is still at risk.

Capcom is working with the authorities in both the US and Japan to investigate the attack, and assures customers that it is safe to play and use Capcom games and services. They also advise customers to reach out via their customer support page if they are concerned about their data.



