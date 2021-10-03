Capcom will focus on PC first for it's future game releases

Capcom, the developer behind series including Resident Evil and Devil May Cry, will focus on PC as its primary platform according to Japanese publication Nikkei.

According to COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto, the company will make PC its main platform for games and will aim to have 50% of its sales on PC by 2022/23. The statement was made during the Tokyo Game Show, where they also noted that Monster Hunter Rise will also be releasing on PC, rather than as a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

This is a very solid sign that Capcom are refocusing on PC, and it makes sense. The Resident Evil games have been doing incredibly well for the company on PC, becoming the first franchise to pass 100 million total sales for the company. Likewise, Monster Hunter World sold an incredible 17.3 million units, and Resident Evil 7 alone sold 9.8 million. According to some leaks, the games are selling better in the west on PC compared to PlayStation.

This means good news for PC gamers if you're a fan of Capcom's games. While Resident Evil VII had a few problems technically (textures, for example,) the quality of Village on PC was overall much improved. I'm happy to see that a major name in gaming is now treating PC like a first-class citizen when it comes to the development of games.



