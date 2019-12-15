2,376 ONLINE

Catch up on the latest Gaming News with James

Published by James Heaney 2 days ago , last updated 2 days ago

Sometimes it's hard to keep up with all the latest news, especially on a busy week such as this one, which saw several big events including The Game Awards and the Xbox Series X announcements. Luckily, James is back with the latest news from the gaming world, including everything to come out of The Game Awards, Xbox Series X, Gears Tactics, The Outer Worlds DLC coming next year and a brand new BioShock game now under development.... 


