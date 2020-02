James is back with the latest gaming news, including Warcraft 3 Reforged being based on Google Chrome, Sega switching to recyclable packaging, and some new rep system for Fallout 76. We also announce our new Patreon and merch store, where you can support GameFront and grab some cool goodies such as T-Shirts and mugs!

