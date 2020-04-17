1,599 ONLINE

Catch up on the latest gaming news with James!

Published by James Heaney 11 hours ago , last updated 11 hours ago

James is back with the latest gaming news, including Crysis Remastered being accidentally leaked by Crytek,  changes to Call of Duty: Warzone, an update on Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 3 and some impressive sales numbers for Resident Evil 3 Remake. Be sure to like and subscribe to GameFront's YouTube channel to stay up to date with the latest gaming news and expert walkthroughs!


