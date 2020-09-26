Catch up on the latest gaming news with James!

James is back with more gaming news, including Microsoft's monster acquisition of Bethesda parent company Zenimax Media, Amazon's new game streaming service, a brand new update release for Left 4 Dead 2, and the latest on Call of Duty accounts allegedly being hacked! Don't forget to subscribe to our channel and click the bell icon to stay up to date with the latest gaming news with GameFront!
