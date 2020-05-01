Catch up on this week's biggest gaming stories with James!

It's been a busy week in the world of gaming, but have no fear, James is here with all the latest news, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla finally being confirmed, Destroy All Humans! heading to PC, and the final content update for Star Wars: Battlefront 2 dropping. James also discusses changes to Warzone causing player uproar, and a sweet deal for NHS workers in the UK that gives them access to a selection of 85,000 free games.



