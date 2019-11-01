Catch up with the latest from BlizzCon 2019

It's shaping up to be a massive BlizzCon this year, with Diablo 4 already confirmed and many more announcements expected, including a possible new Overwatch game, and a new expansion for World of Warcraft. ts also potentially one of the most controversial, with protesters gathering outside the event rallying with "Free Hong Kong" signs, giving away t-shirts and talking to convention goers.

BlizzCon kicked off today in ernest regardless, though. If you want to watch along at home, though, it's an eye-watering $50 for a "virtual ticket", that gives you access to a full livestream of the whole event start to finish, including various tournaments. What you can watch for free though is the opening ceremony, where many big announcements, including Diablo 4, where confirmed.

While Diablo 4 is already confirmed, we're also expecting big news for Overwatch 2, a new World of Warcraft expansion, and a more in-depth look at Diablo Immortal, and we'll be providing full coverage as the news breaks over the weekend.

There's several panels and tournaments at the event too, with the full World of Warcraft update coming tomorrow at 11.15am, and Overwatch being discussed at 1.15pm tomorrow, pacific time.

What are you most looking forward to from this year's BlizzCon? Let us know in the comments below!