CD Projekt pushes back Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 release

If you've been keenly waiting for the next round of patches for Cyberpunk 2077, then we have some bad news, as CD Projekt Red has confirmed they have pushed back the release, due to the recent hacking incident and subsequent source code leak.

CD Projekt Red faced yet more crisis earlier this month when it was hacked by a group demand a ransom, or else it would leak confidential data and the source code for games, including Cyberpunk 2077. The company refused to pay the ransom, and the hackers have subsequently been leaking data at a steady rate. The hackers have also tried to auction off the stolen data on a Russian hacking website.

While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time. 1/3 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021

As a result, the studio has now had to divert time and resources into protecting their infrastructure and looking at the potential damage, as such, the team need "additional time" to make the next patch for the game a reality. They state that they'll be sharing more information as the time "draws closer," but we don't yet know by how long the patch is going to be delayed.

While the game is much better than it was at launch, it still has a fairly big laundry list of issues that need to be fixed. Presumably, the delay to Patch 1.2 will also have a knock-on effect to other upcoming fixes and the DLC content for the game.