CD Projekt Red apologises again for Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles

Co-founder of CD Projekt Red, Marcin Iwinski, has released a new video again apologising for the state of Cyberpunk 2077 at launch, stating the team "underestimated" the level of work required for previous-gen consoles, and sharing a new roadmap of fixes that will be coming.

He also answers criticism regarding the issuing of PC review codes before consoles, and also clarifies the new DLC roadmap, with the content being pushed back with focus being given to bug fixes.

The company have committed to continue working on the game and fixing the outstanding bugs and issues across all platforms. As for why reviewers were given PC versions and not console, Iwinski states that the aim was to make the game look epic on PC, then try to back-port to consoles. He stated the team severely underestimated that task.

He also claimed that testing did not reveal many of the problems that players encountered, and that the team believed they would be able to resolve the issues in a day one patch.

While the PC version has had it's fair share of bugs, it is fairly decent on high-end hardware. The console versions suffered greatly, however, with very poor performance, crashes, and bugs leading to the game being pulled from the PlayStation Store, and most retailers offering full refunds.

CD Projekt Red is now pushing back it's DLC in favour of fixing the issues, but promise DLC will still be coming in the future. An update to provide an enhanced version for Xbox Series S/X and PS5 will also be coming towards the end 2021/2022.



