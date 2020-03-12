CD Projekt Red are already planning the next Witcher game

CD Projekt Red have stated that their focus following Cyberpunk 2077 will likely be on a new Witcher series game, committing their resources to both The Witcher and Cyberpunk franchises going forward.

According to Polish website Stooq, CD Projekt Red's Adam Kicinski stated that the studio were already planning a new singleplayer title in the series, and had a "relatively clear concept" already on the table.

He did however state that the majority of resources were still focused on Cyberpunk 2077, and that post launch, a large team will be dedicated to that game's multiplayer component, with a smaller team being moved to focus on DLC.

He went on to state that there would be a third, even smaller team starting work on "another large singleplayer game", which, in context, would appear to be the next Witcher game.

There was no details about what such a game might look like, but given the recent resurgence in success of The Witcher 3 following the Netflix Witcher series, it makes sense CD Projekt Red would want to focus on a new Witcher game for their next AAA title.