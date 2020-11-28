CD Projekt Red are staying tight-lipped on Cyberpunk 2077 DLC

It's no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 is getting some DLC post-launch, at least as much as we've seen in CD Projekt Red's last game, The Witcher 3 - but just what will this DLC entail, exactly?

We'll be waiting some time to find out, it seems, with CD Projekt Red confirming during an earnings call this week that the company have delayed plans to reveal it's post-launch DLC for now until some time after the game's launch.

According to Adam Kiciński, one of the CEO's at CD Projekt, "the initial plan was to do before release, but after the recent delay, we decided to wait for the release to provide gamers with the game and then start talking about future projects."

So all we can really do is speculate for now. As mentioned, we know the game will get roughly the same level of support and content as The Witcher 3 did, which likely means some new story expansions, along with smaller DLC like cosmetics and new items.

There's also the fabled multiplayer component, although we'll be waiting even longer for that, according to Kiciński - “We think about it as a standalone product. Obviously, it’s not entirely standalone as it comes from the universe of Cyberpunk and is very much related to the concept of singleplayer Cyberpunk.”

If the multiplayer component is being developed and treated as an entirely separate game project at this point, I can't imagine it'll be arriving anytime soon - certainly not in 2020 - but it's nice to know that it's being developed and worked on.

Cyberpunk 2077 is due to release on December 10th, after suffering several delays. The good news is that, according to the call, they're 100%, absolutely, definitely not going to delay it again. I'll let you know how that one panned out on December 11th.



