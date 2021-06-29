CD Projekt Red feel Cyberpunk 2077 stability is now satisfactory

It's been six months since the now infamous launch of Cyberpunk 2077, but CD Projekt Red are finally ready to declare the game at a "satisfactory level," in terms of stability at least.

The announcement was made by CEO Adam Kiciński during the WSE Innovation Day event. To be clear though, there are still future plans for improvements and that the team are looking to work on the game's overall performance. "We have also been working on the overall efficiency, which we are also quite happy about. Of course, we also removed bugs and glitches, and we will continue to do that." He went on to add that they would be "introducing improvements to the general systems that players are paying attention to."

The game is far from perfect at this stage, but I have to admit it's a lot better than it was six months ago. Most of the patches to date have focused on bug fixes, even incredibly minor ones, and little focus has gone into solving the fundamental issues with gameplay, such as the wonky AI and lack of real depth to interactivity in the world. It's fair to say though that bugs come first.

"We intend to live up to what we promised our gamers in January. While we already see major improvements, a large part of the team continues to work on making sure that Cyberpunk provides even better entertainment to gamers," said Kiciński, which hopefully means there will be further improvements down the road, and perhaps the upcoming DLC will also bring some new shine with it.