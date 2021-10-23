CD Projekt Red has a new studio working on a major spin-off title

CD Projekt Red has announced the acquisition of The Molasses Flood, the studio that was behind Drake Hollow and Flame in the Flood, with the team being set to work on a new spin-off project that will be based on an existing IP such as Cyberpunk 2077 or The Witcher.

The Molasses Flood will be working closely with CD Projekt, according to the official statement, but the two teams will be kept separate and promise that the studio will "keep their current identity." While the details of the team's first project have been kept under wraps, we do know that it will be an "ambitious project which is based on one of CD PROJEKT's IPs."

Exciting news for us today! We've joined the CD PROJEKT family, and are working on a project within one of their existing universes 😍🤯 pic.twitter.com/8jhWylIfKh — The Molasses Flood is hiring! (@molassesflood) October 22, 2021

Given there are only two real IPs that CD Projekt are known for, Cyberpunk and The Witcher, it's fair to say it's likely related to one of these, unless of course, it's something new that is being kept under wraps. The wording does suggest that it's an existing known IP, however.

Adam Kiciński, the president of CD Projekt Red, stated that "The Molasses Flood share our passion for video game development, they’re experienced, quality-oriented, and have great technological insight. I’m convinced they will bring a lot of talent and determination to the Group." It joins a few other studios who have joined the CDPR portfolio lately, including Digital Scapes, who became CD Projekt Red Vancouver.