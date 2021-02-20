CD Projekt Red is attempting to contain Cyberpunk source leak

CD Projekt Red faced yet more crisis earlier this month when it was hacked by a group demand a ransom, or else it would leak confidential data and the source code for games, including Cyberpunk 2077. The company refused to pay the ransom, and the hackers have subsequently been leaking data at a steady rate. The hackers have also tried to auction off the stolen data on a Russian hacking website.

The code for Cyberpunk 2077 is now in the wild, although CD Projekt is using DMCA takedown requests to aggressively try and stop the spread of the code on the internet. According to Vice, at least two Twitter users have been subjected to takedowns for attempting to share source code belonging to CD Projekt, via copyright monitoring firm App Global Ltd.

Update: we have confirmed the auction has closed. Someone has indeed purchased the material.



This hasn't come as a surprise to the Twitter users in question, with one of them stating that "it wasn't anything I didn't expect." There's no public word from CD Projekt Red about the situation so far, although I would safely assume they will simply continue to take down any public sharing of the source code where possible.