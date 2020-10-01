CD Projekt Red is crunching for Cyberpunk 2077 release

After numerous delays and setbacks for Cyberpunk 2077, compounded by the unprecedented events of 2020, the final release date of Cyberpunk 2077 is now looming - and it appears, unfortunately, CD Projekt Red's employees are being forced to crunch in order to be able to meet the deadline.

The company has now shifted to a six-day working week ahead of the launch according to Bloomberg, who obtained an internal e-mail instructing employees of the mandatory increase in working hours. Specifically, the e-mail, written by studio head Adam Badowski, instructed employees to work "your typical amount of work and one day on the weekend."

This goes against the company's previous commitment to enforce only a "non-obligatory" crunch for employees for Cyberpunk 2077's development last year. Badowski stated in the internal e-mail that he takes it upon himself to receive "the full backlash for the decision," acknowledging that the move was in defiance of previous promises.

Badowski has since released a statement on Twitter acknowledging the situation, stating it was one of the "hardest" decisions he had ever made and clarified that all team members who are crunching are "well compensated" for their extra time.

CD Projekt Red has faced touch criticism in the past for its approach to crunch and employee welfare, with The Witcher 3 facing a notoriously difficult development situation. Unfortunately, compounded by the events of 2020 or not, Cyberpunk is now facing the same issues.