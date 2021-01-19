CD Projekt Red prepare to defend second Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuit

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that it now faces a second lawsuit over the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077, vowing to "take vigorous action to defend itself" against the action.

The new lawsuit comes just under a month after the filing of the first, and also claims to seek damages over the state of the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

No other specifics about the suit were confirmed, but according to one press release from The Rosen Law Firm, the suit alleges that CD Projekt Red had made "false and/or misleading statements" about the game prior to release.

I've recently completed Cyberpunk 2077 in it's entirety on PC, and I can't say the experience was entirely awful, although I am using an RTX 3080 and a Ryzen 9 3900X. The biggest issues for me was quest-breaking bugs, and indeed I had to restart the game from scratch twice because of these.

The game also has some fundamental flaws, such as the total absence of AI for the NCPD, and other weird behaviour. Graphically though it was stunning, and the strength of the story and characters does shine through, despite the problems.

The story is different on last-gen hardware though. Stores were forced to offer refunds, and the game was pulled from the PlayStation store, an unprecedented move. According to a recent report, staff at the studio knew about the issues and severely underestimated the challenge of bringing the game to last-gen consoles.