CD Projekt Red VP of Game Design quits following bullying claims

Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, the director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the head of production on Cyberpunk 2077 has quit CD Projekt Red, following an investigation into bullying that cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Tomaszkiewicz resigned from the company despite the outcome, apologizing for the "bad blood" that he had caused. Tomaszkiewicz was the focus of the bullying investigation, and despite being found not guilty, Tomaszkiewicz wrote in an e-mail to CD Projekt Red staff that "a lot of people are feeling fear, stress, or discomfort when working with me."

He stated that he was sorry "for all the bad blood" and that he will work to change his behaviour - it's an unfortunate end indeed for one of CD Projekt Red's most long-standing employees. Tomaszkiewicz had worked on games going as far back to the studio's very first title, The Witcher, back in 2007. He's also worked as lead quest designer on The Witcher 2, before moving up to director on The Witcher 3 and subsequently head of production on Cyberpunk 2077.

He later moved on to become VP of game design at CD Projekt Red. His departure comes just one month after Andrzej Zawadzki, the lead gameplay designer on Cyberpunk 2077, also quit CD Projekt Red.