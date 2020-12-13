CD Projekt will pay Cyberpunk Devs bonus regardless of performance

According to a leaked e-mail sent to news outlet Bloomberg, CD Projekt Red has informed developers on Cyberpunk 2077 that they will be entitled to a full bonus for their work on the game, regardless of how well the game appears to be performing.

According to the e-mail, the game had to reach specific targets for reception and release date in order for the team to get their bonuses - however, according to studio head Adam Badowski, this has now changed. "We initially had a bonus system that was focused on the game's ratings and the release date, but after consideration, we believe that measure is simply not fair under the circumstances."

He went on to state that "We underestimated the lengths and complexity involved to make this a reality, and still you did everything you could to deliver an ambitious, special game." As of writing, the game has a 90% average rating n Metacritic - with the target apparently being "90% or higher."

However, given the game's delays - it's fair to assume at least one of the two criteria were not met.

According to Bloomberg, employees were given tokens with the CD Projekt Red logo on them, which they could then trade for a bonus if the game reached the targets. Tokens were given to employees when they were considered to be deserving.

CD Projekt Red has come under fire before for their treatment of workers and mandatory crunch, which, despite promises, happened again during Cyberpunk 2077's development.