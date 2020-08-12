Cheating becoming major issue for Call of Duty: Warzone

There's growing unrest amongst players of Call of Duty: Warzone with a perceived lack of effort in the part of Infinity Ward to prevent cheating in the game, despite several major ban waves taking place last month.

Despite several warnings from Infinity Ward that cheating won't be tolerated, players are continuing to complain of major cheating occurring, with scores of players that seem to have an impossible aim and seemingly using wallhacks.





While it's impossible to conclusively prove a player is cheating just by playing the game, examples like the video above seem fairly conclusive, and that the issue is still a major problem right now. There's many examples on Reddit right now showing players seemingly shooting at random into buildings at a distance and getting kills, for example.

While Infinity Ward has insisted that cheating will not be tolerated, and continue to issue new banwaves, they have yet to implement any major anti-cheating solutions such as Vanguard. The game does include a player report tool, however.

What have your experiences with cheating been like in Warzone? Let us know in the comments.