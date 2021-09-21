Cheating is already an issue in Call of Duty: Vanguard beta

If you were hoping for less cheating in Call of Duty: Vanguard when compared to its free-to-play cousin Warzone, then I'm afraid I'm going to have to disappoint, as cheaters are already making the experience pretty miserable, and the game has only had one open beta so far.

The news comes via Waypoint, who noted that cheaters are already peddling tools for Vanguard, an issue compounded by the fact that the beta didn't have the new anti-cheat system that was recently added to Warzone. It's so bad that cheaters have been able to simply end matches instantly by pressing a button, completely ruining the fun for legitimate players. The tools that cheaters are using are already being updated in preparation for the full game release, too.

Sellers are already promising access to "lifetime" Vanguard hacks, and these have appeared quickly due to the game's similarity to the previous Call of Duty games including Modern Warfare and Warzone. "The core of the [Call of Duty] engine hasn’t changed much during the life of the franchise so porting a cheat from one game to another has always been very easy," said an anonymous source to Waypoint. "Cheat developers have extra incentives to get that working during beta: it’s good publicity for them to be the first and that allows them to capture screenshots and videos for marketing. Most usually give the cheat free to their existing customers. Some even go free for everyone."

The game is set to release on the 5th of November and will include a new Pacific Island map for Warzone when it drops.