Cheating spoils Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War beta

Well, that didn't take long. Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War has only just launched it's open beta, but unfortunately, cheaters were instantly hacking the game on PC, ruining the experience for players across all platforms.

The open beta, which has been extended until the 20th of October, has seen a barrage of cheaters flooding it's servers, with footage of impossible hacks being used doing the rounds online - not the best advertisement for the game, surely?

Console players have responded by disabling cross-play, which has tainted the experience and lengthen queue times. Arguably, console-players cross-playing with PC gamers was never the best experience, but it's a shame many are feeling the need to disable the option due to cheating.

The mentally of cheaters, as we've explored many times recently, is one of pure selfishness- especially given the progress made in the beta will be wiped in a few days anyway. There's no reason for it other than to be, well, a bit of a knob.

Hopefully though, the early cheating gives Treyarch some useful data to block cheaters when the game launches on November 13th.